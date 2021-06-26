Kuende (KUE) Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Kuende has a total market cap of $402,775.28 and $21.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kuende has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

