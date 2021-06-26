$199.00 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce sales of $199.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.40 million and the highest is $210.49 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $59.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $860.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $898.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

TRIP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. 3,117,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,869. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $65,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

