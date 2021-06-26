Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will announce sales of $568.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $470.48 million to $690.17 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $249.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. 1,924,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,087. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

