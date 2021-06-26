Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $109.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. 276,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.