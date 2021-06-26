American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after buying an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in American Express by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,542 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in American Express by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in American Express by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 102,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.45. 9,185,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

