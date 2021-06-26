133,930 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

