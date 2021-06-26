Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 124.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 84.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 795,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,687,000 after purchasing an additional 364,745 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.36. 1,785,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,482. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.