ZIMBOCASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26,860.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.88 million and $26,860.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

