Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.73. 950,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,652. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.