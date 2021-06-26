TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Cap Tops $661,275.70

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 94.2% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $661,275.70 and $509.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

