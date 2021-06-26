Sun (New) Market Cap Achieves $108.34 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $108.34 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044824 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

