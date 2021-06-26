DeHive 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $259,165.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. DeHive has a market cap of $286,155.45 and approximately $259,165.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00166656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00093481 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,401.84 or 0.99453769 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

