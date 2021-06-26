Brokerages Set Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Target Price at $27.43

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE WRI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 1,082,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

