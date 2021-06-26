$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

