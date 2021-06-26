Credit Suisse AG Has $204.23 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $204,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.97. 2,959,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,043. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.32 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.29.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,442 shares of company stock worth $6,294,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

