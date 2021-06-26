Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,127 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $267,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,633,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,395 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 241,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,369,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.23. 1,593,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,877. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

