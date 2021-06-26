Credit Suisse AG Acquires 772,515 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.49% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $373,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.80. 1,293,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,370. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

