Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 26,500 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,104,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CQQQ traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 190,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.51. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

