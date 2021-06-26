Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,365,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $402,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 68.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 111,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 245.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 317,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $93,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB opened at $341.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $344.90. The company has a market cap of $967.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.