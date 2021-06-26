RK Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Federal Signal worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $24,458,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $13,865,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Federal Signal by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Federal Signal by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 685,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.23. 663,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.