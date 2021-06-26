RK Capital Management LLC Sells 19,300 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after acquiring an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,148,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.60. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

