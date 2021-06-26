RK Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Brooks Automation makes up approximately 1.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,331 shares of company stock worth $2,601,931. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. 9,051,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,991. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

