RK Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

RK Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group makes up approximately 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Huron Consulting Group worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $946,153 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.40. 272,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

