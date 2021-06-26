Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

GE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,115,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,792,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.61, a PEG ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

