Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.68.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $95.91. 3,499,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

