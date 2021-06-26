135,775 Shares in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTE. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $235,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

