Sectoral Asset Management Inc Has $32.26 Million Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,629 shares during the period. PPD makes up about 2.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of PPD worth $32,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 3,387,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of PPD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

