Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) PT at $90.75

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 30.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 82.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $82.19. 6,398,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,655. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

