CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives $941.27 Average PT from Brokerages

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.90 price objective (up previously from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after purchasing an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $452,040,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $396,793,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $360,058,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $882.65. 902,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,809. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $662.04 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

