Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Receives €11.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.31 ($13.31).

ENI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

ENI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €10.56 ($12.42). The company had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.76. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.31.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

