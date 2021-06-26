HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zoetis by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 86,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.23. 1,989,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $187.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

