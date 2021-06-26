HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,401. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.