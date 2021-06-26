Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 4,800 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boston Partners increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,627,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 412,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,919,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $151.72. 1,233,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

