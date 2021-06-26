Brokerages Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Target Price at $75.42

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NUE stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,838,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,273. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 105.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

