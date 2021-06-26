AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities comprises about 2.5% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $54,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.94. 835,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,928. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.34. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.