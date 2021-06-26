Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Holdings Raised by Arctis Global LLC

Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems makes up 19.8% of Arctis Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arctis Global LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $139,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,685,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.85. 752,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

