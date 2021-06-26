Arctis Global LLC Buys 2,650,425 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Arctis Global LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 209.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,915,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650,425 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arctis Global LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Southwestern Energy worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,175,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,320,676. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

