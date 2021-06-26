Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,060 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after acquiring an additional 387,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,157. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

