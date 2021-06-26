Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,107 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,273 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.