Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 913,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,916,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

TMO stock opened at $492.87 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.26 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.87. The stock has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

