Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,238,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,365,000 after buying an additional 190,018 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 61.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $238.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.11. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

