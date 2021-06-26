Franklin Resources Inc. Has $342.37 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,562,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 780,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $342,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 601,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

