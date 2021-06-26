South Dakota Investment Council Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $204.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.26 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

