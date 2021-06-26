Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 264,220 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lessened its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,220 shares during the period. Sleep Number makes up about 1.3% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.82% of Sleep Number worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,782 shares of company stock worth $5,248,850. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

SNBR traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.20. 1,075,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,377. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

