Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 810,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 1.2% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.85.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 2,771,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

