Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $23,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after acquiring an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,601. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

