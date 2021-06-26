Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $151.46 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 201.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $151,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

