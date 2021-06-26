Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $239,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $76.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $1,829,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $64,243,151. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.