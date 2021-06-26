AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

