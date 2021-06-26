GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23. The company has a market cap of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.